Police issue temporary warrant for suspected bank robber

By Published:
(Photo provided by West Chester Police Dept.)

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – West Chester police are looking for this man who robbed a bank December 22 and issued a temporary warrant out for his arrest Tuesday.

READ MORE: Police search for bank robbery suspect

Police say 36-year-old Dustin. F. Pedersen is currently at the Middletown Jail in relation to a similar bank robbery.

According to a press release from the West Chester Police Department, Pedersen walked into a U.S. Bank on December 22 and demanded money from the bank tellers, took the money, then ran from the bank.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s