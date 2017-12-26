Police issue temporary warrant for suspected bank robber

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – West Chester police are looking for this man who robbed a bank December 22 and issued a temporary warrant out for his arrest Tuesday.

Police say 36-year-old Dustin. F. Pedersen is currently at the Middletown Jail in relation to a similar bank robbery.

According to a press release from the West Chester Police Department, Pedersen walked into a U.S. Bank on December 22 and demanded money from the bank tellers, took the money, then ran from the bank.

