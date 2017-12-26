Police: Man threatens to shoot up Best Buy over new stove

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A 55-year-old Cincinnati man threatened to shoot up Best Buy because they did not hook up his new stove, police said.

Thorsten Wiebelto told officers that he was angry that he could not cook Christmas dinner on the new stove because the store did not install it when they delivered it on Friday.

He called the store, then Geek Squad and both staffs told him that they would not hook it up. He then threatened to shoot up Best Buy, police said.

Officers reported that Wiebelto was cooperative with police when they arrested him. He was charged with aggravated menacing and released on his own recognizance.