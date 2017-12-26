Several people hurt in Darke County crash

LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people were to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on S.R. 49 near Red River West Grove Road.

Deputies say a vehicle was going southeast on S.R. 49 when the driver missed a turn and tried to turn around in the road.

Another car going southeast on S.R. 49 hit the vehicle trying to turn around.

A passenger in each vehicle was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the car that hit the vehicle turning around on S.R. 49 was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle trying to turn around and two passengers in that vehicle were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Greenville Twp Rescue, and Carflight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.