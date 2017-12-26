Springfield couple packages items, helps families grieving lost newborns

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Scott and Erica Morin spent less than an hour with their newborn son, Kevin before he passed away.

Now they are creating baskets to help families make the most of that precious time.

“My son Kevin was going to be born with a genetic disorder. The likelihood of him surviving was very slim,” said Scott Morin.

Kevin was born at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Virginia.

He lived for 43 minutes.

Kevin’s mom, Erica and his father, Scott were once told that Kevin had a 50-50 chance at living.

Later, they were told Kevin wouldn’t make it.

“We took three months to really prepare for that. Plan for what we wanted him to wear. The blanket we wanted him to have,” said Scott.

The process of losing Kevin, there are really no words for the Morin’s.

“I kinda wanted something to pass the time and help my own grief. I think that’s all I really thought about,” said Erica.

Erica left the hospital with a box of Kevin’s things.

Now she’s filling boxes that could preserve those precious memories.

“We put a bracelet in for the mothers to wear. We also put in a hat and blanket because I know the blanket and hat that Kevin had, you just like to have something your baby touched,” said Erica.

Erica says hospitals have expressed the need for the above items.

When you lose your baby. And all you walk out with is a box. It’s an important box,” said Erica.

The Morin’s are also fundraising for a caring cradle.

They want to donate it and 50 boxes to the hospital where their Kevin passed away nearly 2 years ago.

“It’s basically a refrigerated cradle. It keeps the internal part of the cradle at 42 degrees so when the mother and family isn’t holding the baby. It allows the baby to be preserved,” said Scott.

The Morin’s say most hospitals don’t have a caring cradle and it allows for parents to spend more time with their late newborn.

To donate to their cause, visit this website.

For more information on Boxes for Kevin, click here.

The Morin’s hope to start donating boxes to local hospitals soon. If you know someone who could use a box, email Boxes for Kevin.

