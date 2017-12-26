Suspect pleads not guilty to charges involving hitting the Englewood Police Chief’s car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect who hit the Englewood Police Chief’s car after police say he shoplifted from a store then hit the car pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday.

The Englewood Police Public Information Officer said the suspect shoplifted at Walmart, drove away in his car, started a police pursuit, hit the Englewood Police Chief’s unmarked car while trying to get away. The police chief and suspect were on interstate 70 near Huber Heights and then the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Forty year old Michael Williams was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of petty theft and other charges.

Williams’ bond is set at $15,000.00 and is expected to appear in court January 11, 2018.

#BREAKING: Police capture Englewood Walmart shoplifting suspect near Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Suspects hit multiple cars during police pursuits. 3 people suffered minor injuries. Latest coming up on 2 NEWS First at Four on @WDTN. pic.twitter.com/PvJujYftUN — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) December 12, 2017