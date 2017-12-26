Suspect pleads not guilty to charges involving hitting the Englewood Police Chief’s car

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Jail.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The suspect who hit the Englewood Police Chief’s car after police say he shoplifted from a store then hit the car pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday.

The Englewood Police Public Information Officer said the suspect shoplifted at Walmart, drove away in his car, started a police pursuit, hit the Englewood Police Chief’s unmarked car while trying to get away. The police chief and suspect were on interstate 70 near Huber Heights and then the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

READ MORE: Shoplifting suspect hits Englewood Police Chief’s car

Forty year old Michael Williams was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of petty theft and other charges.

Williams’ bond is set at $15,000.00 and is expected to appear in court January 11, 2018.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s