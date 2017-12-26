Tanger Outlets donates more than $3,890 for breast cancer patients and survivors

By Published: Updated:
Photo provided by Tanger Outlets

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville, Ohio is donating money to a women’s wellness center to help women who are breast cancer patients and survivors.

The outlets donated more than $3,890.00 dollars to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation Women’s Wellness Center after collecting money throughout the month of October for its 24th annual Tanger PINK Campaign.

The presentation of the check was held December 9 at during the FCMH Foundation’s Great Gatsby Gala and the money is going to provided services for breast cancer patients undergoing treatment and breast cancer survivors with free massage and mediation services.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s