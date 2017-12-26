Tanger Outlets donates more than $3,890 for breast cancer patients and survivors

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville, Ohio is donating money to a women’s wellness center to help women who are breast cancer patients and survivors.

The outlets donated more than $3,890.00 dollars to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation Women’s Wellness Center after collecting money throughout the month of October for its 24th annual Tanger PINK Campaign.

The presentation of the check was held December 9 at during the FCMH Foundation’s Great Gatsby Gala and the money is going to provided services for breast cancer patients undergoing treatment and breast cancer survivors with free massage and mediation services.

