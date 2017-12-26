Teen pleads not guilty in connection to Summit Square shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was arraigned in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Davion Griffin McGhee.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, surveillance video near Summit Square Drive captured the suspect shooting the victim on September 30.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a motion to transfer 17-year-old Keith Reid from juvenile court to adult court because of this certain case.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the teen on two counts of murder and other charges December 20.

Reid is being held at a $950,000.00 bond and is expected to be in court January 9, 2018.

