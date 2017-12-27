County program aims to find homeless in cold weather to bring them into shelters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Every day two Montgomery County women go out searching for homeless people hoping to connect them to services.
“We go out seven days a week all year,” said Heather Hotchkiss, Miami Valley Housing Opportunities (MVHO) Outreach Coordinator.
2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi tagged along with Hotchkiss and another outreach coordinator, Angel Barger Wednesday afternoon in single-digit temperatures. While out searching for people in need they found one man sleeping in a tent near a bridge under the I-75 overpass.
“What we do is continue to engage them and build that rapport and relationship. So, we can help them with housing or any other goal they would eventually like to achieve,” said Hotchkiss who has been doing this for two years.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.