Dayton recreation centers open as warming centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cold weather blew through the Miami Valley this morning and now some places in Dayton will be used as warming centers.

Anyone who needs a place to warm up for a few hours can visit three recreation centers in the Dayton area.

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center, Northwest Recreation Center and Lohrey Recreation Center will be open until December 30.

Below is a list of the warming centers and their hours of operation in Dayton:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 West Third St.

Hours: Monday to Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Ave.

Hours: Monday to Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Hours: Monday to Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.