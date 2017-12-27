Dayton RTA union won’t strike on January 1st

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The president-elect of the Amalgamated Transit Union says his membership won’t go on strike on New Year’s Day.

Gerald Duncan says the union will let its current 10-day strike notice with the Greater Dayton RTA expire.

Duncan says the union has delayed its plan to strike in order to continue negotiations with the RTA.

According to Duncan, RTA officials have agreed to continue negotiations in January. No official date has been set.

Duncan says the union is holding open its option to strike, adding the union would do so, “only if we absolutely have to.”

If the union intends to go on strike, they would be required to file another 10-day notice with the Ohio Employment Relations Board, as the current notice will expire.

Duncan says he believes delaying the strike is the right thing to do, giving the two sides an opportunity to reach an agreement.

RTA and the ATU have been negotiating over health care but have not reached an agreement. RTA says the only item in dispute is health care and that is the only item that can be negotiated.

The RTA has previously said it made an offer to reduce health care costs from 15 percent to 10 percent.

The current union contract between the RTA and ATU expires on December 31st.

The two side last met on December 18th.

In January 2017, the RTA and the union reached a 3-year contract, but as part of that contract, the two sides were required to re-negotiate health insurance costs each year.

RTA buses were parking in January when negotiations broke down over the current contract. Union members were on strike for four days.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as we learn it.

