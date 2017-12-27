Downed power lines close Miamisburg street

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A downed power line shut down a stretch of street in Miamisburg Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to N. 6th St. near Maple St. around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a power line on the ground and sparking.

Authorities shut down 6th St. from Maple St. to 725 due to the downed line.

DP&L was called to the scene to repair the line..

Authorities haven’t said what caused the power line to come down.

