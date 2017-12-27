DP&L to send energy based battery storage containers to Puerto Rico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local company is transporting power to Puerto Rico to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Dayton Power and Light is working with its parent company want to help families who have been without power since the hurricane whirled through Puerto Rico three months ago.

“People are still there and remain without power.” Director of Corporate Communications for DP&L Mary Ann Kable said. “DP&L along with our parent company AES is committed to the long-term and short-term sustainability and reliability of their grid.”

The companies are creating and putting together 6 containers of energy based battery storage to Puerto Rico and Kable says these containers will help them in extreme conditions.

DP&L says they want to help out those families affected by Hurricane Maria in the best way they can.

“Our mission is to help improve lives and today Puerto Rico needs our help,” Kable said.

