Driver flees scene of crash in Dayton

A crash shut down the intersection of N. Main St. and E. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of an SUV that caused a two-vehicle crash fled the scene of the accident early Wednesday morning.

A car involved in a crash at N. Main St. and E. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of N. Main St. and E. Siebenthaler Avenue.

Police say an SUV ran a red light, slamming into a car in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV ran from the scene. Police say the passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with reported minor injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit was  not hurt.

The crash shut down the intersection as police investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection reopened by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

