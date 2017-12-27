Explosion injures 10 at Russian supermarket

Published:
CAPTION CORRECTS THE DATE - Police stand at the entrance of a supermarket, after an explosion in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Russian officials say at least 10 people have been injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) –  A Russian official says the number of people injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg is at least 10, more than initially reported.

The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top investigative agency, said a device containing 200 grams (7 ounces) of explosives went off at a storage area for customers’ bags.

Alexander Klaus, the chief of the local branch of the Investigative Committee, said 10 people have been hospitalized with injuries.

Initial reports had at least four people injured.

A criminal investigation has been launched.

Viktoria Gordeyeva, a St. Petersburg resident who walked past the supermarket after the explosion, says people feared entering other stores in the area after the blast.

Gordeyeva says: “There was no panic, but people were reluctant to enter a nearby drug store and a grocery store.”

 

