Family makes special donation to Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital received a special donation Wednesday from a New Carlisle family who knows what it’s like to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Dayton Children’s is an all too familiar place for the Becketts. Kristine and Charles’ daughter Isabel was born with spina bifida. In and out of the hospital for the last five years, this was the first year the family was home for the holidays.

In the spirit of the season, they decided to give back to other families spending time in the hospital.

They started a GoFundMe page, and with donations from friends, family, and complete strangers, the Becketts were able to raise enough money to buy 25 tablets for some of Dayton Children’s most frequent patients.

“It’s a great opportunity for some of our kids that are here a long time” stated Karen Muller, Child Life Manager at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “I’m always amazed at how generous people in our community are.”

“Really what that does is it improves the patient experience and brings a little brightness, especially this time of year,” said Stephanie Llacuna with the Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Twenty-five patients will get to keep the tablets.

“We know that most hospitals will let you rent out a tablet, but we always felt that there was something personal about it, so we wanted to make it unique and special and let them keep it,” stated Isabel’s father Charles.

The Becketts said they hope to make this a tradition, raising more money for tablets each year.

