Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Betty Sutton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tonight Betty Sutton talks about being a woman in politics and how she dealt with the misogyny that came with it.

Betty Sutton grew up in Barberton and is the youngest child of a boilermaker and a librarian.

“My parents have been a big part of why i have dedicated my life to doing what I do,” Sutton said.

She says she decided at a young age that life would be that of service and didn’t know it would be in politics.

“I was in my first year of law school when my father was actually diagnosed with lung cancer,” Sutton said.

She made him a promise before he died that she would use her talents to help people like her parents.

“The next year I started running for the Barberton city council.”

She faced obstacles like misogyny.

“There had never been a woman; they said, you’re too young, you’re too female, you’re too this, you’re too that, some of the powers that be. but the people behind the doors, they gave me a shot and they made me their top vote getter,” Sutton said.

Sutton says, for years she has continued to break barriers in male dominated arenas, and doesn’t have any plans of stopping anytime soon.

“It’s in my bones, and I made a conscious choice to use my life for all its worth; and I chose to do that in public service, and I think public service matters,” Sutton said.

