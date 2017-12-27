FedEx plane lands safely in Dayton after reporting incident on board

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A FedEx plane landed safely at Dayton International Airport after reporting an incident on board Wednesday morning.

The pilot called the control tower around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, requesting the right to land.

A spokesperson for Dayton International Airport says officials followed procedure and had a fire engine meet plane on the runway.

The plane landed safely and there were no injuries.

FedEx is now handling the investigation into what happened that forced the plane to land.

All airport operations are continuing as normal.

