Lieutenant: Suspect arrested for weapons and narcotics violations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police arrested one person after searching a house in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to a house in the first block of East Hudson Avenue. Dayton SWAT assisted with the search of the house.

Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera released a statement about serving a search warrant at the house:

“This morning a search warrant was served on behalf of the Narcotics Bureau by Dayton SWAT. One person was arrested for weapons and narcotics violations. The suspect’s name is not being released until he is formally charged.”

