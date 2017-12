DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cold weather and low wind chill came into the Miami Valley early Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we can expect to see the temperatures in between the low and mid teens with dry conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Jamie says this cold weather system will also bring another push of Arctic air, and highs in the teens and lows in the single digits will continue New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.