New Year’s Cocktails

By Published:

If you are staying home to watch the ball drop this year or hosting a party, we’ve got some drinks that are sure to please your guests!

Maple Old Fashioned

2 oz. bourbon or rye whiskey
.5 oz. maple syrup
3-4 dashes Angostura bitters

Glass: Old Fashioned
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange zest

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir until chilled, then strain into a rocks glass over ice. Twist the zest over the cocktail and add it to the drink.

Sparkling New Year

1 oz. brandy (optional)
.5 oz. orange liqueur
1 oz. cranberry juice
Champagne or other sparkling wine

Glass: Flute or coupe
Ice: None
Garnish: Orange Zest

Pour the brandy, orange liqueur, and cranberry juice into a mixing tin over ice. Shake until chilled, 20 – 30 seconds, then strain into the flute or coupe. Top with the champagne. Twist the zest over the cocktail and add it to the drink.

 

