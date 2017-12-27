New Year’s Cocktails

If you are staying home to watch the ball drop this year or hosting a party, we’ve got some drinks that are sure to please your guests!

Maple Old Fashioned

2 oz. bourbon or rye whiskey

.5 oz. maple syrup

3-4 dashes Angostura bitters

Glass: Old Fashioned

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Orange zest

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir until chilled, then strain into a rocks glass over ice. Twist the zest over the cocktail and add it to the drink.

Sparkling New Year

1 oz. brandy (optional)

.5 oz. orange liqueur

1 oz. cranberry juice

Champagne or other sparkling wine

Glass: Flute or coupe

Ice: None

Garnish: Orange Zest

Pour the brandy, orange liqueur, and cranberry juice into a mixing tin over ice. Shake until chilled, 20 – 30 seconds, then strain into the flute or coupe. Top with the champagne. Twist the zest over the cocktail and add it to the drink.