New Year’s Cocktails

If you are staying home to watch the ball drop this year or hosting a party, we’ve got some drinks that are sure to please your guests!
Maple Old Fashioned
2 oz. bourbon or rye whiskey
.5 oz. maple syrup
3-4 dashes Angostura bitters
Glass: Old Fashioned
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange zest
Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir until chilled, then strain into a rocks glass over ice. Twist the zest over the cocktail and add it to the drink.
Sparkling New Year
1 oz. brandy (optional)
.5 oz. orange liqueur
1 oz. cranberry juice
Champagne or other sparkling wine
Glass: Flute or coupe
Ice: None
Garnish: Orange Zest
Pour the brandy, orange liqueur, and cranberry juice into a mixing tin over ice. Shake until chilled, 20 – 30 seconds, then strain into the flute or coupe. Top with the champagne. Twist the zest over the cocktail and add it to the drink.