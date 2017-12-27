Deputies: 4 vehicle crash near Urbana

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near Urbana, according to officials.

Deputies on scene tell a 2 NEWS crew 3 cars and one semi were involved in the crash and one person driving a car did not see the car in front turn left.

The person driving the car hits the brakes and slides into a trail blazer while the semi truck turned right to try to avoid hitting the other cars.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of U.S. 68, which is just north of Dallas Road near Urbana.

Officials say the semi truck driver was taken to the hospital and there were no serious injuries.

Investigators say they are still trying to learn what happened in the crash.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news