Police need help finding suspect passing fake money

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who is passing fake money.

The Kettering Police Department posted a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page saying that the man passed a fake $100 bill in a McDonald’s in Kettering Wednesday afternoon.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid to late 30s about 5 feet 8, average build, and missing a front tooth.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.