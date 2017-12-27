Trial date set for Montgomery Co. Jail pepper-spray incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A trial date is set for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain seen on video pepper-spraying an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.

A Dayton Municipal Court Judge set Capt. Judith Sealey’s trial date for March 22, 2018.

Sealey was not in the courtroom during Wednesday’s pre-trial conference.

She is facing misdemeanor assault charges in connection with the incident in the jail in 2015.

Sealey was caught on surveillance video pepper-spraying inmate Amber Swink, while Swink was restrained in a chair.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury declined to indict Sealey on felony charges in connection with the incident.

Montgomery County reached a $375,000 settlement in Swink’s civil lawsuit related to the incident. Swink sued the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer and several others claiming excessive use of force.

