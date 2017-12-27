Victim identified in Preble County crash

By Published:
The scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 127 in Preble County (Photo: Robb Morgan)

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The man who died in the Preble County crash Tuesday has now been identified.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Colbert said the victim was 33-year-old John M. Crank from Eaton and said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

U.S. 127 was shutdown for several hours Tuesday when troopers said a Ford Expedition was going north on U.S. 127 when the driver lost control, over-corrected, went left-of-center and hit a semi truck. The Ford Expedition spun off the semi and hit another vehicle.

READ MORE: U.S. 127 reopens in Preble County after fatal crash

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s