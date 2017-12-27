Victim identified in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died in the Preble County crash Tuesday has now been identified.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Colbert said the victim was 33-year-old John M. Crank from Eaton and said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

U.S. 127 was shutdown for several hours Tuesday when troopers said a Ford Expedition was going north on U.S. 127 when the driver lost control, over-corrected, went left-of-center and hit a semi truck. The Ford Expedition spun off the semi and hit another vehicle.

READ MORE: U.S. 127 reopens in Preble County after fatal crash

