Who is responsible for clearing snow on Ohio walkways?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is no statewide law in Ohio requiring property owners to clear sidewalks or walkways when they get slippery from snow or ice.

However, there are ordinances in place that could put property owners at fault if someone get hurts while on their walkways.

“It’s the owner of the property’s responsibility whether they hire someone to do it or do it themselves,” said Wagner Insurance Agent Kyle Bergsman.

Property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice rom sidewalks adjacent to properties owned and/or occupied by tenants. If someone hurts themselves while on your property, Bergsman says you could face a lawsuit.

“It’s a liability if someone slips and falls on their property. Same if someone gets injured on your property from a dog bite or by falling into a swimming pool,” said Bergsman.

He says the cost of that lawsuit depends on how much liability the property owner carries. So, the next time a delivery driver of postal service employee comes to drop off mail make sure your walkways are safe.

Every city has different ordinances when it comes to who is responsible for clearing walkways. To be sure, call the leaders in your municipality.

