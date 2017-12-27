Who is responsible for clearing snow on Ohio walkways?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is no statewide law in Ohio requiring property owners to clear sidewalks or walkways when they get slippery from snow or ice.
However, there are ordinances in place that could put property owners at fault if someone get hurts while on their walkways.
