Winter tips for seniors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter can be difficult and dangerous for senior citizens in the Miami Valley.

Dropping temperatures and changing weather conditions can make it tough to be independent or receive the care they need.

“The brain controls everything about us. Except our soul. That includes our thermostat. We frequently find people with some type of dementia, their thermostat is messed up,” said Karen Puterbaugh, the Executive Director of the Greene County Council on Aging.

Puterbaugh says the cold impacts everyone. She encourages people to check on their elderly friends and family.

“When someone asks us, how we are doing, we are going to say fine. Everything is fine,” said Puterbaugh.

However, winter can be cold and miserable. Taking a toll on physical and mental health.

“Check on them. That doesn’t mean just calling. If you can, visit. If you are out of town, find people who can check,” said Puterbaugh.

Puterbaugh says dehydration is a concern for seniors during the winter months.

“With dehydration. Comes our ability to understand if we are warm or cold,” said Puterbaugh.

Getting around on icy roads isn’t easy. Puterbaugh recommends that seniors try and stay in when it’s this cold.

She says try and find an alternative where people bring food to you.

She suggested looking at United Way to get connected with useful services.

“They might not be open at two in the morning. They can give you information related to transportation and meals,” said Puterbaugh.

Experts say a hearty diet is important come winter and seniors should check their medication to see if it impacts body temperature.

