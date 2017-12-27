Woman accidentally shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities say a woman was accidentally shot at a house in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue, near Klepinger Road just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say the woman’s boyfriend accidentally shot her.

The man drove her to Good Samaritan Hospital, where her condition has not been released.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.