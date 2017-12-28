Victim killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a fatal crash in Warren County Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 132 when the victim drove off to the right side of the road and then struck two large trees in Harlan Township.

Emergency crews went to the scene where the Warren County Coroner pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

