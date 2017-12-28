Area hospitals to place visitor restrictions to prevent spreading the flu

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals in the Miami Valley are putting restrictions on visitors as a pre-cautionary measure from spreading the flu to patients and staff members.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital said Thursday the visitation restriction will be set in place Friday, December 29 for the adult short-term acute care areas.

According to the hospital’s press release, the Dayton region has seen a 192% increase of reported flu cases since December 2, 2017 and over a 61% increase in just the last week.

The hospital said the visitor restrictions will as follows:

No visitation by anyone who is ill with any respiratory symptoms including coughing,

fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea.

The hospital will allow children only if a parent is taking them to see a doctor, running tests and other special circumstances.

“We respectfully ask the public to follow these new guidelines during flu season, which lasts through March 2018,” said Bryan Bucklew, President & CEO of GDAHA. “The seasonal

restrictions include not permitting children under the age of 14 in the hospital for visitation purposes or anyone who exhibits flu or cold symptoms,” he said.

