Austin Landing moves NYE party indoors due to cold weather

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Year’s Eve celebration at Austin Landing will now move the party indoors due to the cold temperatures expected for the weekend.

The party will now take place inside the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom where guests can watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

All of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls.

The event will be from December 31 at 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. January 1, 2018 with food, drinks, entertainment and more.

Event organizers say VIP tickets are sold out but you can still find pre-sale general admission tickets online while they last or buy some the day of the event. Click here to find tickets and more information about the event.

