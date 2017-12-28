Barber charged for shaving bald spot into customer’s head

MADISON, Wis. (WATE) – A Wisconsin barber is accused of shaving a bald patch on a man’s head — and now faces charges.

It all started when a customer went to get a haircut. He asked for his hair to be cut with a number two clipper with a scissor cut on the top. During the haircut the man said the barber, Khaled Shabani, began twisting his ear, accusing him of fidgeting

The 22-year-old customer says that’s when Shabani snipped his ear with scissors, then cut a bald pathway down the middle of his head.

The customer called police, who arrested Shabani for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

Shabani, who claims it was all an accident, is due in court on January 19.