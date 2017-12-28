Cold temperatures and dead batteries

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA officials say when the temperature drops below freezing, your car battery has to work twice as hard. With freezing temperatures ahead in the forecast, AAA says drivers need to make sure their cars are winter-ready so they don’t wind up stranded.

Jason Brown of AAA Tire & Auto Service said: “We see primarily more battery failures in the cold than we do any other time of the year.”

Brown says a common warning sign of a struggling battery: it’s takes longer for your car to start.

“Age is also a factor in that too,” Brown said. “Any battery over three years is going to be more susceptible to seeing those failure.”

Brown said if you notice any battery issues, get it looked at now. It’s much easier to get a battery replaced at your convenience.

“I think everyone that goes out in cold temperatures like this, says the same thing: I hope my car starts when I go out there,” Brown said.

“Pay attention to how it’s starting. If it’s hesitant or cranking over slower, get someplace right now. Don’t say maybe tomorrow or next week – do it today.”

