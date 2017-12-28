Crews battle house fire in Bethel Township

A house was badly damaged by fire on Lower Valley Pike in Bethel Twp (Photo: Bear Everett)

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire investigators are working to learn what started a fire at a house in Bethel Township.

Multiple fire crews were called to the 9000 block of Lower Valley Pike, near Windmoor Drive, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to our partners at the New Carlisle News, firefighters found the house filled with smoke.

Fire quickly spread throughout the house.

Everyone was out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

Authorities haven’t released any information about injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

