Every tweet will no longer be archived by Library of Congress

(WFLA) — Did you know every single public tweet posted on Twitter since 2010 has been archived at the Library of Congress?

Well now that you do, don’t get too excited because it’s coming to an end.

The institution said it plans to stop the process of saving our status updates, opinion threads and social media outcries.

Come the New Year, the library will only acquire tweets “on a very selective basis.”

So your post would have to be pretty important, for the Library of Congress to include it in their very prestigious collection.

Twitter users have been debating about which iconic tweets should make the cut.

Here are some of the major ones:

The first tweet EVER

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

When the #Hashtag was created

how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]? — Christmas Eena (@chrismessina) August 23, 2007

The social revolution of #MeToo

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

President Trump’s “covfefe” debacle

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

When Oreo won the Super Bowl

Ellen’s epic Oscars selfie

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

The library said it began archiving tweets, “for the same reason it collects other materials – to acquire and preserve a record of knowledge and creativity for Congress and the American people.”