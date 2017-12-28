Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Renacci

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Jim Renacci shares a little about himself and what caused him to get into politics in the first place.

Jim Renacci grew up in a coal mining town in western Pennsylvania.

As a boy, Ohio called to him. When it was time for college he came to here and found opportunity.

After college he started his first business and 20 years later it had grown from one into 60 and he sold them.

Retirement didn’t suit him, and he started again.

He was running a GM dealership when the economic bubble burst in 2008 and 2009, and soon after that politics entered his life.

Until then he wasn’t really interested in politicians.