Former Dayton doctor sentenced to 10 months in prison on sex charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A judged sentenced the former Dayton Children’s doctor who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching teens during medical exams to 10 months in prison Thursday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday 40-year-old Arun Aggarwal from Mayfield Heights, Ohio, pleaded guilty as charged to four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Prosecutors say between December 23, 2013, and November 10, 2014, Aggarwal, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital, inappropriately touched teens during medical examinations. The inappropriate touching was not a medically necessary part of the examination.

Aggarwal was indicted on four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, which are fourth‐degree felonies on August 17.

Aggarwal was found guilty as charged on all four counts.

In addition to the 10‐month prison sentence, Aggarwal was designated a Tier I sex offender, which requires that he register his address with the Sheriff’s Office annually for the next 15

years. However, once he is released from prison, he also faces possible deportation to India, where he is a citizen.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Leon J. Daidone noted that “After thoroughly reviewing the results of the Dayton\ Police Department’s investigation, and interviewing many of the doctors involved in supervising the defendant at Dayton Children’s Hospital, the decision was made not to charge the individual physicians who failed to report suspected child abuse when they learned of the allegations against the defendant. While the hospital was cooperative during the investigation and prosecution of the defendant, it is still very concerning that the doctors who learned of the allegations against him by his patients never reported the matter to the police or Children Services. It appears that they failed to take action based, in part, on the advice of their attorney.”

Prosecutor Mat Heck added, “This should serve as a wake‐up call and reminder that doctors, nurses, psychologists, therapists, day-care employees,teachers, and others mandated by law, who reasonably suspect a child has been abused, must report the matter to police or Children Services.”

