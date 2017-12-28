Good Luck Pork and Sauerkraut from Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering

Good Luck Pork and Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil (optional)

2 pounds Keystone pork

2 pounds sauerkraut, undrained

1 small yellow onion, peeled and minced

1 medium apple, peeled, cored, and diced

Mashed potatoes, for serving (optional)

Applesauce, for serving (optional)

Directions:

1) Heat a tablespoon or two of oil in a skillet (if you’ll be using a slow cooker) or a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

2) Add the pork, sauerkraut, including the brine, onion and apple in the Dutch oven. You may need to add up to 2 cups water if your kraut is fairly dry. Bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cook low and slow for 3 to 4 hours, checking occasionally and adding water if it starts to dry out.

3) If using a slow cooker, combine the meat, sauerkraut and brine, onion and apple in the cooker, cover, and cook on high for 6 hours. (You shouldn’t have to add any liquid.) When done, the pork will be fork-tender.

4) Using two forks, shred the pork into bite-size pieces and discard any chunks of fat. Serve in bowls over mashed potatoes, or with applesauce on the side, if desired.