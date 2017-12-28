IRS cautions on prepaying property taxes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many homeowners across the country are trying to prepay their property taxes before the new tax law takes effect January first.

According to the IRS, their efforts might not pay off.

2 NEWS Today anchor Lauren Wood shares more as we’re working for you.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.