Judge sentenced local Air Force Reservist to 72 months in prison on sexual abuse charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local Air Force Reservist was sentenced to 72 months in prison for sexual abuse Thursday.

United States District Judge Walter H. Rice handed down the sentence Thursday to 31-year-old Kyle Jordan of Franklin, Ohio who pleaded guilty to the count of sexual abuse back in January.

According to the signed Statement of Facts attached to the plea agreement, in December 2015, Jordan sexually assaulted an unconscious woman while staying at a Temporary Lodging Facility located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This case was investigated by the Air Force OSI and FBI, and Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew J. Hunt and Amy M. Smith who are representing the United States in this case.

