Local man sentenced to 252 months in prison for child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A judge sentenced a local man to 252 months in prison for child pornography Thursday.

The judge handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Jason Bigler from Dayton who is a registered sex offender.

Bigler used messenger apps like Kik and Omegle to meet with people and trade child pornography.

According to the statement of facts attached to the plea agreement, which was entered into in September, Bigler distributed, received, transported and possessed more than 2,150 images and 215 videos of child pornography. The images and videos showed adult males raping and abusing pre-pubescent and infant females.

 

