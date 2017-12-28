Worker buried in Morrow trench collapse dies; crews working to recover body

MORROW, Ohio (WLWT)2:30 P.M. UPDATE: Officials say the worker who was buried in the collapsed trench has died. A recovery effort is underway to retrieve the body that is believed to be buried 25 feet below the surface.

Original 1:52 P.M.: First responders from several agencies are working to rescue a person from a trench collapse in Morrow.

The Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue team as well as fire departments and other first responders have converged on the neighborhood.

The collapse was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Anne Marie Drive. The trench is in The Woodlands at Morrow, a new housing development off Morrow-Woodville Road/Ohio Route 24.

Police have not released any more information.