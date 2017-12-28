Police: drunk driver causes chain reaction crash in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
A van hit a building on Needmore Road in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a drunk driver caused a chain reaction crash that forced a vehicle into a building in Dayton.

A van hit a building on Needmore Road in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

The crash happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday at a building in the 1600 block of Needmore Road, near Frederick Pike.

Police say a drunk driver ran off the road, through some bushes and through a parking lot before slamming into a parked van.

The van was forced into the building, causing damage to the Choices in Community Living center.

Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. That driver was arrested for OVI.

The building inspector was called to see how badly the structure was damaged in the crash.

The inspector said it would take several hours to make an assessment on the extent of the damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s