Police: drunk driver causes chain reaction crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a drunk driver caused a chain reaction crash that forced a vehicle into a building in Dayton.

The crash happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday at a building in the 1600 block of Needmore Road, near Frederick Pike.

Police say a drunk driver ran off the road, through some bushes and through a parking lot before slamming into a parked van.

The van was forced into the building, causing damage to the Choices in Community Living center.

Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. That driver was arrested for OVI.

The building inspector was called to see how badly the structure was damaged in the crash.

The inspector said it would take several hours to make an assessment on the extent of the damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.