Police warn: Leaving a running car, unattended is illegal

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – When it’s cold outside, you might be tempted to start your car to warm it up – or keep it running while you go inside a store for a quick errand – but police are warning: that’s illegal.

Miami Township police Sergeant Mike Siney says doing so puts you at risk for not only car theft but a costly ticket.

“The problem with obviously heating your vehicle up is the potential for subjects coming along and stealing your vehicle because the keys are inside the vehicle, it’s running, it’s an easy mark,” Siney said.

“We will unfortunately cite people if we walk in and we walk by a vehicle that we see running and it fits the language of the statute.”

Siney says anyone who leaves a running car, unattended can be hit with a citation that will cost you as much as $140. The only exception is your own driveway.

“Going into a gas station and doing five minutes or whatever in a gas station is not going to change the fact that your car is not going to be warm when you start it back up,” Siney said. “Shut off your vehicle, secure your vehicle, secure your belongings.”

