Texas woman accused of ruining $300K of artwork while drunk on first date

By Published:
Lindy Lou Layman CREDIT: KTRK

HOUSTON (WCMH) — A Texas woman has been charged with criminal mischief after reportedly going on a drunken rampage during a first date.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and 29-year-old Lindy Layman were on a date Saturday, and returned to Buzbee’s home afterward. Buzbee thought Layman was too intoxicated and called an Uber driver, according to court details reported by KTRK.

Layman reportedly refused to leave, and hid in Buzbee’s home. He called a second Uber driver, and she reportedly went out to yell at the driver before coming back into Buzbee’s home and refusing to leave.

Layman is accused of pouring red wine on his paintings, ripping them off the wall, and throwing sculptures on the ground. Layman did about $300,000 in damage, according to KTRK. One of the paintings was supposedly by Andy Warhol.

She posted a $30,000 bond. KHOU reports Layman is a court reporter.

Buzbee is known for leading the defense in an abuse of power case against former Texas governor Rick Perry.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s