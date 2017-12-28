VIDEO: 90-year-old woman’s dance-off with Santa goes viral

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA) — A dance-off between a 90-year-old woman and Santa Claus himself won over the internet.

The woman’s incredible dance moves went viral after she was caught on camera jamming out with Saint Nick on Christmas.

Christopher Tate recorded the dance-off between the nursing home resident and Santa.

They boogied the festive day away to the tune of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

The video was posted on Sunday and had 5.9 million views on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tate told WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross he was shocked by the response online.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages from all over the world, literally, people crying and really blessed by it,” Tate said.