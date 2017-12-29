Cell phone video shows massive brawl inside Ohio Waffle House

Cell phone video from ACSO

LIMA, OH (WCMH/NBC News) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a massive fight that happened at a Lima, Ohio Waffle House.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fight broke out at 3am Tuesday morning and involved multiple females and males.

The sheriff’s office is looking for information about the people seen in this video. The fight inside the restaurant ended before deputies arrived, but a female victim came forward Wednesday. Deputies are investigating who was involved.

A second fight broke out in the parking lot in front of deputies. They were able to arrest Moniqua Lasenby, 26, on charges of persistent disorderly conduct. Nahporchia Allen, 22, was also arrested and charged with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct by fighting.

It is unknown what involvement they have the fight inside Waffle House.

Police are also looking for Decorion H. Dawson in reference to the incident. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is encourages to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-227-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).

