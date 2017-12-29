Crews battle house fire in Dayton

Crews work to contain a house fire on Salem Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Robb Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to a fire call around 2 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Salem Avenue, near Malvern Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a two-story house.

Firefighters also reported fire spreading into the walls of the house.

DP&L and Vectren were called to the scene to check on power and gas to the house. Authorities report power being turned off at the box.

Authorities say a mother and two children live in the house. No one was hurt.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

