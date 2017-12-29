Crews battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to a fire call around 2 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Salem Avenue, near Malvern Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a two-story house.

Firefighters also reported fire spreading into the walls of the house.

DP&L and Vectren were called to the scene to check on power and gas to the house. Authorities report power being turned off at the box.

Authorities say a mother and two children live in the house. No one was hurt.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.