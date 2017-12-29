Crews battle kitchen fire at Oregon District restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple fire crews worked to contain a kitchen fire at a Dayton restaurant.

Crews responded to a fire call in the 400 block of E. Fifth St., near Brown St. around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of the Salar restaurant.

Fire officials say that fire spread quickly to other parts of the building.

“There’s a lot of void spaces, a lot of areas where smoke and fire can travel, so it took a while for crews to identify those areas, open them up and get the fire extinguished,” Dayton Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said. “The fire ultimately got into the walls, traveled quite a bit of ways away from the kitchen area.”

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine a cause of the fire.

