Dayton City Works says they will salt residential streets this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s plenty of salt stacked up and ready to hit the roads into the weekend.

The city of Dayton also plans to salt residential areas with New Years fast approaching.

According to the Dayton’s plan, residential areas and streets are the smallest priority.

“Because we have these low temperatures and this stuff is going to stay and we have the holiday. We are going to make sure we salt all the residential streets in the city of Dayton,” said Fred Stovall, the Director of Dayton Public Works.

“Hopefully it’ll give people some extra traction verses just driving through 1-3 inches of snow,” said Stovall.

Stovall says his crew has been treating roads in advance and they stand ready to make the roads safe this holiday weekend.

“We will deploy 48 trucks this evening (Friday) to work through the night. We will transition through the night and into Saturday to make sure the roads are safe for everyone,” said Stovall.

Many of the plow drivers worked through Christmas and will do so this weekend.

“It’s a challenge. The way I am with my group, I’m asking them to make that sacrifice. I’m doing the same. I’ll be here with my group working through the night as well,”said Stovall.

Also, watch out for plow/salt truck drivers.

“It makes it more dangerous. They try to fly around us and pass us. Just stay back,” said Nik a driver for the City of Dayton.

