KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A bridge in Kettering will soon be open after being under construction for four months.

The bridge between Woodman Drive and Glenheath/Braddock Drives is expect to open Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

The Montgomery County Engineering Office said Friday the bridge was originally going to open Saturday, December 31 but the cold weather delayed the project.

Kettering bridge to reopen January 3